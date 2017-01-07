Advertisement

British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims

A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Authorities have said they believe the suspect chose to travel to the airport for the attack.

A gun taken from Santiago when he underwent a psychological evaluation last year was returned to him, police in Alaska have said.

In November, he contacted the FBI and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.

Confiscated gun returned to Florida shooting suspect

Esteban Santiago Credit: AP

A gun taken from the Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect when he underwent a psychological evaluation last year was returned to him, police in Alaska have said.

Anchorage Police Chief Christopher Tolley said it was not clear if this was the same gun used in the attack which left five people dead and six injured.

Police said the gun was returned to Esteban Santiago because he had not committed a crime.

The 26-year-old underwent a psychological evaluation after telling FBI agents the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.

