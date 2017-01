Jeremy Corbyn has demanded that Theresa May tell the Commons on Monday how she plans to "fix" the NHS, after the Red Cross warned of a "humanitarian crisis"as it stepped in to help the NHS in England cope with pressure on its service this winter.

The Labour leader added he was "shocked" that the Red Cross had had to become involved, and said it was a "wake up call" for the Government to "properly fund the NHS and social care".

Mr Corbyn added he agreed with the Red Cross in calling the situation in some A&E departments a "humanitarian crisis", saying this was the case if patients are waiting on trolleys and some A&E departments say they can take no more patients.

The Islington North MP said the issues within A&E departments were "a crisis that is self-made by government underfunding of the NHS", and that Labour would increase NHS funding by reversing cuts in corportation tax.