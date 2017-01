Novak Djokovic has ended Sir Andy Murray's winning streak of 28 consecutive ATP Tour Matches, beating him in the Qatar Open final.

Djokovic defended the title, winning 6-3 5-7 6-4, yet Murray remains the world number one.

Djokovic won in two hours and 54 minutes.

Both players will now head to Melbourne for the Australian Open which begins on January 16 and is the year's first Grand Slam.