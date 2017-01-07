Advertisement

Five people killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Five people have been killed after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, officials in the state have said.

One suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, has been taken into custody. US Senator Bill Nelson told reporters he was carrying a military ID.

He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Eight people were injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital in the area. Up to 40 others were were injured during the evacuation.

FBI have not ruled out terrorism as motive for shooting

George Piro said the FBI is investigating the motive behind the attack. Credit: APTN

The FBI has not ruled out terrorism as a motive for the Fort Lauderdale shooting, an official said.

Lead investigator for the FBI, George Piro, said the suspect Esteban Santiago will be charged federally.

"With these types of incidents, as horrific as they are, we are looking at all avenues, we have not ruled out terrorism and we will be pursuing every angle as we try to determine the motive behind this attack," he said.

Scott Israel, sheriff of Broward County, said that Santiago was taken into custody "without incident".

Five people died in the shooting and eight others were injured.

Up to 40 more people were treated for injuries after the incident including broken bones and strains, Israel said.

