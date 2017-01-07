FBI have not ruled out terrorism as motive for shooting

Five people killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Five people have been killed after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, officials in the state have said.

One suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, has been taken into custody. US Senator Bill Nelson told reporters he was carrying a military ID.

He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Eight people were injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital in the area. Up to 40 others were were injured during the evacuation.