Five people killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida has re-opened after Friday's shooting that left five dead and eight injured after a gunman opened fire in a baggage reclaim area.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

The FBI has not ruled out terrorism as a motive, an official said.

In November, Santiago reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.

Florida airport shooting suspect pictured after arrest

Suspect Esteban Santiago pictured at Broward Sheriff's Office in Florida after his arrest. Credit: AP

Images have been released of the man suspected of carrying out the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, that left five people dead, after his arrest.

Esteban Santiago reportedly opened fire after he picked up his luggage at baggage reclaim at Terminal 2 of the Florida airport on Friday.

The 26-year-old reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard, but was discharged last year.

Santiago had been receiving psychological treatment recently, according to his brother.

After being detained by police he was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

Santiago, seen front centre in a blue top, as he entered the jail. Credit: South Florida Sun-Sentinel
