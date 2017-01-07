Advertisement

Five people killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida has re-opened after Friday's shooting that left five dead and eight injured after a gunman opened fire in a baggage reclaim area.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

The FBI has not ruled out terrorism as a motive, an official said.

In November, Santiago reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.

Fort Lauderdale airport re-opens after shooting

Fort Lauderdale airport re-opened on Saturday. Credit: AP

Fort Lauderdale airport has re-opened following a shooting on Friday which killed five people and injured eight others.

The gunman opened fire after he picked up his luggage at baggage reclaim at Terminal 2 of the Florida airport.

An operation is underway to reunite passengers who were evacuated from the airport in the wake of shooting with over 20,000 items of luggage.

A 26-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting has been named as Esteban Santiago and is currently in custody.

Santiago reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard before he was discharged last year.

