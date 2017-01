The NHS is not suffering a "humanitarian crisis", NHS England's director of acute care has said.

Professor Keith Willett hit back at the Red Cross' warning of a "humanitarian crisis" as it stepped in to help the NHS in England cope with pressure on its service this winter.

Prof Willett said that "on the international scale of a humanitarian crisis, I do not think the NHS is at that point".

He continued: "Clearly, demand is at the highest level ever.

"But also our planning is probably more comprehensive than it has ever been.

"In many ways this is a level of pressure we have not seen before and the workload that the NHS is being asked to shoulder in terms of medical treatment and personal care is very high.

"There are several reasons for that. This is the winter and many more people have breathing and heart problems, but we know it is also very difficult at the moment and social care and community services are not able to react fast enough to free up beds to keep up the flow through hospitals."

He explained that the main problem is moving patients through the hospital.

"Many commentators have said if there is more money to be had then it should be directed at social care in the community first, and that will help the NHS more than anything else at the moment," he concluded.