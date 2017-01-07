RMT walks out of talks as 24-hour Tube strike looms

The RMT has ended talks aimed at averting a strike planned for Sunday by London Underground workers.

A 24-hour walk-out now looks set to go ahead across underground networks in the capital from 6pm.

While a second union is still meeting London Underground to discuss a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures, RMT, the biggest rail union, has walked away.

Officials from RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association had met with LU under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas for a fourth day of talks.

But the RMT left the meeting without any sign of progress being made.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes remained at Acas, making it clear he was determined to continue trying to break the deadlock.