Rooney equals Charlton Man Utd scoring record

Wayne Rooney has equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time Manchester United scoring record after notching his 249th goal in the FA Cup tie with Reading at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old scored in the seventh minute of his 543rd United appearance to move alongside Charlton having played 215 fewer games than the England great.

Rooney, who joined United from Everton in 2004 and scored a Champions League hat-trick on his debut against Fenerbahce, turned home a fortuitous volley from Juan Mata's cross after Anthony Martial had burst into the box.

The United skipper greeted the landmark with a small fist pump while the PA announcer mentioned his landmark strike to the crowd.

Both Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson, the manager who brought Rooney to Old Trafford 13 years earlier, were seen smiling inside the ground after the strike.