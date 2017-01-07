Advertisement

  1. National

British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims

A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Authorities have said they believe the suspect chose to travel to the airport for the attack.

A gun taken from Santiago when he underwent a psychological evaluation last year was returned to him, police in Alaska have said.

In November, he contacted the FBI and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.

View all 26 updates ›

Suspect in Florida shooting charged with act of violence

Esteban Santiago has been charged in connection with the Florida shooting. Credit: AP

The suspect in the Fort Lauderdale shooting, Esteban Santiago, has been charged with performing an act of violence at an airport, a statement by the US Attorney's Office said.

If found guilty, Santiago could face the death penalty or a life sentence.

The 26-year-old also faces charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

  1. Read more
  2. 26 updates
British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims

More top news