Advertisement

  1. National

Fort Lauderdale airport re-opens after five shot dead

Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida has re-opened after Friday's shooting that left five dead and eight injured after a gunman opened fire in a baggage reclaim area.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

The FBI has not ruled out terrorism as a motive, an official said.

In November, Santiago reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.

View all 20 updates ›

Three remain in intensive care following airport shooting

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Credit: APTN

Six victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting remain in hospital, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Three of the victims remain in intensive care, he added.

While it was initially reported that eight people had been injured in the shooting as well as the five people who were killed, Sheriff Israel confirmed that six people rather than eight had been injured.

  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Fort Lauderdale airport re-opens after five shot dead

More top news