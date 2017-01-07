Three remain in intensive care following airport shooting

Fort Lauderdale airport re-opens after five shot dead

Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida has re-opened after Friday's shooting that left five dead and eight injured after a gunman opened fire in a baggage reclaim area.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

The FBI has not ruled out terrorism as a motive, an official said.

In November, Santiago reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.