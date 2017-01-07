Trump: Only 'fools' think good relations with Russia are bad

US President-elect Donald Trump appears to have shown his commitment to strengthening US-Russian ties once he is inaugurated by saying that "only "stupid" people, or fools, would think good relations with Russia are bad".

In a series of tweets, posted in the wake of increasingly strained relations between Washington and Moscow following allegations that Russia tried to interfere with the White House race, Trump indicated working with the state would be important in future and said when he takes office, Russia will "respect" the US far more than they do now.