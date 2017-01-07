Advertisement

British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims

A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Authorities have said they believe the suspect chose to travel to the airport for the attack.

A gun taken from Santiago when he underwent a psychological evaluation last year was returned to him, police in Alaska have said.

In November, he contacted the FBI and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.

Volunteer firefighter named as Florida shooting victim

Terry Andres Credit: AP

A volunteer firefighter has been named as one of the five killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

Terry Andres, who was 62 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia, was killed at the airport as he prepared to go on holiday with his wife, local media reported.

Mr Andres' daughter was quoted as saying he would have celebrated his 63rd birthday later in January.

Mr Andres was said to have served since 2004 with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department, where he was remembered fondly: "He was well liked and respected for both his dedication to being a volunteer as well as his professional approach to his job as a support tech," the department was quoted as saying.

"We mourn his passing as we do all the victims of the senseless attack in Ft. Lauderdale."

Mr Andres' wife was not reported to have been injured.

