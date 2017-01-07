Volunteer firefighter named as Florida shooting victim

British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims

A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Authorities have said they believe the suspect chose to travel to the airport for the attack.

A gun taken from Santiago when he underwent a psychological evaluation last year was returned to him, police in Alaska have said.

In November, he contacted the FBI and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.