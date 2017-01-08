More inmates die in continuing Brazilian prison riots

Four more inmates have died in Brazil amidst continuing riots in the country's prisons.

The latest deaths were the result of a penitentiary rebellion at the Raimundo Vidal Pessoa prison in the city of Manaus on Sunday, the head of penitentiaries in the state confirmed.

According to officials three of the inmates who were killed were decapitated and the fourth was suffocated - possibly as a result of smoke caused by a fire.

It was also confirmed by the security office that an additional three bodies from an earlier rebellion had also been found in an advanced stage of decomposition near a second Manaus prison where rioting led to the deaths of at least 56 others on Jan. 1.

The latest riot means the overall death toll from a week of bloodshed in Brazilian prisons, which authorities are blaming on fighting between rival gangs, is now close to 100.