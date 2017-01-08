Mother and four-year-old son found safe and well

A mother and her four-year-old son, who prompted police appeals after they went missing, have been found safe and well.

Amy and Andrew Shorrock were found in Ashton-under-Lyne on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Chief Superintendent Neil Evans of GMP’s Tameside borough said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the public for their overwhelming response to our appeals. The support we received has helped us to find Amy and Andrew."