Nigel Farage: Theresa May has no vision for Brexit

The Prime Minister has no clarity or vision for a Brexit plan, Nigel Farage has said.

Speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener, the former Ukip leader said Theresa May was also missing the opportunity to do business with the world outside of Europe.

He said: "The important point is, does Theresa May have a vision? That’s the thing that I’m looking for. I don’t see it. I don’t see her with a very clear objective as to what she wants to get from these renegotiations.

"I noticed yesterday, and again with the follow up today, almost no mention of the rest of the world - of the amazing opportunities that, I think, the UK has with Brexit. At the minute, there isn’t just a lack of clarity, there’s a lack of vision too."