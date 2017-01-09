Advertisement

Hunt: 'Unprecedented demand' on NHS after A&E visits surge

Visits to some A&E departments are up 30% on last year leaving an "unprecedented demand" on hospitals, Jeremy Hunt has revealed.

The Health Secretary also told the House of Commons that the NHS is "committed" to a four-hour waiting time in A&E - but can only guarantee this to those requiring urgent medical care.

Earlier, Mr Hunt denied the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, saying "very serious problems" had been limited to "one or two hospitals".

The crisis description from the Red Cross came as two patients died last week in the same A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

Labour said Mr Hunt is living in "la la land," and urged him to admit the NHS is in a state of "crisis."

Hunt: Drunk people who clog up A&E are 'selfish'

Ambulances line up outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital A&E Credit: PA

Jeremy Hunt has condemned drunk people who use A&E and called those who deprive others of care "selfish".

Everyone must treat the NHS in a "responsible way", the Health Secretary said, as he attacked those who behave irresponsibly.

Mr Hunt was responding after Tory MP Andrew Selous asked: "More than a third of A&E attendances at peak times are caused by drunkenness... what more can we do to hugely reduce that proportion by this time next year?"

Mr Hunt made the comments during a statement to the Commons on NHS performance amid concerns about the winter pressures faced by A&E departments.

