Hunt: 'Unprecedented demand' on NHS after A&E visits surge

Visits to some A&E departments are up 30% on last year leaving an "unprecedented demand" on hospitals, Jeremy Hunt has revealed.

The Health Secretary also told the House of Commons that the NHS is "committed" to a four-hour waiting time in A&E - but can only guarantee this to those requiring urgent medical care.

Earlier, Mr Hunt denied the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, saying "very serious problems" had been limited to "one or two hospitals".

The crisis description from the Red Cross came as two patients died last week in the same A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

Labour said Mr Hunt is living in "la la land," and urged him to admit the NHS is in a state of "crisis."

Hunt: 'Four-hour wait only guaranteed for urgent needs'

The NHS is 'committed' to the four-hour wait for patients, Hunt said Credit: HOC

The NHS is "committed" to the four-hour waiting time in A&Es - but can only guarantee this to those requiring urgent medical care.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt maintained the four-hour wait was a promise to all those with urgent health needs, but not less minor ones.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Hunt said that since the waiting-time target was introduced in 2000 visits to A&Es were up by 9 million - but roughly 30% did not need to be there.

Hunt said: "If we are going to protect our four-hour standard, we need to be clear it's a promise to sort out all urgent health problems within four-hours, but not all health problems however minor.

"No country in the world has a standard for all health problems, however small. If we are to protect services for the most vulnerable, nor can we."

Hunt said the NHS would continue to explore how patients who did not need to be in A&E could be given "good, alternative options".

