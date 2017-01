Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told ITV News he does not accept the NHS has experienced its worst winter for A&E patients during his tenure.

Mr Hunt, who assumed his role in 2012, said although some hospitals had experienced "very, very severe problems" the vast majority of hospitals were "coping slightly better than this time last year".

A record 140 A&E departments closed in England over December and a third of trusts said they need urgent action to cope with demand for care.

Mr Hunt disputed the closure statistics, saying: "That is not correct. No A&E departments were closed - we had diverts in place."

Having earlier dismissed a claim from the Red Cross that the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, Mr Hunt said the public had contributed to overcrowding in hospitals.

"NHS England think that up to 30% of people who use A&Es don't actually need the treatment that is being offered at that hospital," he said.