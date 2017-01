Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has denied the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, saying "very serious problems" had been limited to "one or two hospitals".

The crisis description from the Red Cross came as two patients died last week in the same A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

Asked about the deaths at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, Mr Hunt told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Every individual situation like that is of course a terrible tragedy."

He said reports of patients "waiting for too long on trollies" were down to "a handful" after "the most difficult time of the year" for the health service.

Mr Hunt said the Government was spending an extra £4 billion on health and committing "more doctors and nurses than ever before" with the NHS remaining its "top priority".

He confirmed he will update MPs on the situation in the NHS in Parliament later today, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had requested.