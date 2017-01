Hunt denies NHS 'humanitarian crisis' claim

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has denied the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, saying "very serious problems" had been limited to "one or two hospitals".

The crisis description from the Red Cross came as two patients died last week in the same A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

Hunt will update MPs on the situation in the NHS in Parliament later today, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had requested.