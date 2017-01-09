Advertisement

Hunt: 'Unprecedented demand' on NHS after A&E visits surge

Visits to some A&E departments are up 30% on last year leaving an "unprecedented demand" on hospitals, Jeremy Hunt has revealed.

The Health Secretary also told the House of Commons that the NHS is "committed" to a four-hour waiting time in A&E - but can only guarantee this to those requiring urgent medical care.

Earlier, Mr Hunt denied the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, saying "very serious problems" had been limited to "one or two hospitals".

The crisis description from the Red Cross came as two patients died last week in the same A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

Labour said Mr Hunt is living in "la la land," and urged him to admit the NHS is in a state of "crisis."

Hunt: 'Vulnerable people frightened by NHS crisis claims'

Jeremy Hunt warned people could be 'frightened' by exaggerated talk Credit: HOC

Vulnerable people can be frightened by talk of the NHS being in crisis, Jeremy Hunt has warned.

The Health Secretary said there was a need to be "very careful" when describing the state of the health service, days after the Red Cross labeled it as being in a "humanitarian crisis."

Tory Sir Nicholas Soames told MPs in the House of Commons he thought the charity's claims were "grossly over the top".

In reply, Hunt said: "He speaks extremely wisely and I too think that we've got to be very careful about the language we use in these situations, because I think many vulnerable people can be frightened if you get the tone wrong.

"The vast majority of NHS services are performing extremely well under a great deal of pressure."

