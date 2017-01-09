Advertisement

Hunt: 'Unprecedented demand' on NHS after A&E visits surge

Visits to some A&E departments are up 30% on last year leaving an "unprecedented demand" on hospitals, Jeremy Hunt has revealed.

The Health Secretary also told the House of Commons that the NHS is "committed" to a four-hour waiting time in A&E - but can only guarantee this to those requiring urgent medical care.

Earlier, Mr Hunt denied the NHS is facing a humanitarian crisis, saying "very serious problems" had been limited to "one or two hospitals".

The crisis description from the Red Cross came as two patients died last week in the same A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

Labour said Mr Hunt is living in "la la land," and urged him to admit the NHS is in a state of "crisis."

Labour: Hunt living in 'la la land' over NHS problems

MP Jon Ashworth said Jeremy Hunt was living in 'la la land' Credit: HOC

Jeremy Hunt is living in "la la land," according to Labour, who urged him to admit the NHS is in a state of "crisis."

The Red Cross claimed over the weekend that pressure faced by A&E departments across the country amounted to a "humanitarian crisis".

But Health Secretary Hunt, addressing an urgent question in the House of Commons, warned Labour against trying to "weaponise" problems in the health service for political gain.

MP Jon Ashworth said was "no doubt that this current crisis could have been averted".

"Hospital bosses, council leaders, patient groups, MPs from across the House urged the Chancellor to give the NHS and social care extra money in the autumn statement," he said.

"Those requests fell on deaf ears and we are now seeing the dismal consequences.

