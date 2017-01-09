Nuclear workers to be balloted for strikes in pensions row
Thousands of nuclear workers across the UK are to be balloted for strikes in a row over pensions.
Around 16,000 workers from several trade unions will vote on whether to organise walkouts over Nuclear Decommissioning Authority's plans to make £660 million savings.
The workers are based at the following sites:
- Sellafield (Cumbria)
- Magnox (Anglesey)
- Ayrshire
- Dorset
- Dumfriesshire
- Essex
- Gloucestershire
- Gwynedd
- Kent
- Oxfordshire
- Somerset
- Suffolk
- Direct Rail Services (Cumbria)
- Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (Caithness)
- Low Level Waste Repository (Cumbria)
- International Nuclear Services (Cumbria, Warrington)
The unions said the Government's expectation is for final salary pension schemes in place across the NDA estate to be reformed by April 2018.
Justin Bowden, national officer of the GMB, said action was proposed as the Government was "determined to break its promises" and was "not prepared to negotiate".