The head of the British Red Cross has defended its description of a "humanitarian crisis" in the NHS after the Government rejected the claim.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said severe problems were limited to "one or two hospitals" - while Prime Minister Theresa May, though accepting the health service faces "huge pressures", said the Red Cross description was not justified.

Red Cross chief Mike Adamson disagreed, saying: "We don't say this lightly and we have a duty to say it."

He said the charity had recently experienced a "significant change" in demand for help and was working in 20 A&Es.

Mr Adamson referred to recent deaths at Worcestershire Royal Hospital as extreme examples, but warned patients were suffering "prolonged physical and mental distress" on a broad scale.

He said the charity had a duty to expose a "plethora" of system failures that posed a "threat" to the nation's health and the ability of the NHS to cope.