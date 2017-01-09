Theresa May warns of failing centre-ground politics

Theresa May has warned of the dangers posed by right and left-wing extremists, as they seek to capitalise on the resentment felt by ordinary people.

In a speech on Monday, the Prime Minster said: "We know what happens when centre-ground politics fails.

"People embrace the fringe - the politics of division and despair.

"As we reflect on, and implement the result of the referendum, we must recognise that we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to deliver the change that people want and need.

"Britain is going through a period of great national change. As we do, we have a once in a generation chance to step back and ask ourselves what kind of country we want to be.

"A failure to take this opportunity - to show the ability of mainstream centre-ground politics to respond to public concern - would further entrench the very divisions we seek to overcome."