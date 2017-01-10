Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner appointed Senior Adviser

Donald Trump has appointed his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser to work on trade and the Middle East.

Kushner, 35, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, will take the post after receiving legal advice that doing so would not violate US anti-nepotism laws, officials said.

The position, unlike Cabinet posts, does not require US Senate confirmation, and Kushner will not be paid.

In a statement on Monday announcing the choice, Trump said Kushner was a "tremendous asset and trusted advisor throughout the campaign and transition."

Kushner, who like Trump is a New York real estate developer, played a key role in his father-in-law's presidential campaign, taking decisions on personnel, strategy and fundraising.