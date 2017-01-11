Sainsbury's sales boosted amid 'very competitive' market

Sainsbury's has said like-for-like sales edged 0.1% higher over its Christmas quarter, but warned the market remains "very competitive" and the impact of the pound on prices was "uncertain".

Bosses at the UK's second biggest supermarket chain said it delivered a "good" Christmas performance in the 15 weeks to January 7, with groceries sales online growing by over 9%.

Robust Black Friday trading also helped its recent Argos acquisition notch up a 4% hike in like-for-like sales.