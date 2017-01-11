Advertisement

Sainsbury's sales boosted amid 'very competitive' market

The chain has a share of around 16.9% of the UK supermarket sector. Credit: PA

Sainsbury's has said like-for-like sales edged 0.1% higher over its Christmas quarter, but warned the market remains "very competitive" and the impact of the pound on prices was "uncertain".

Bosses at the UK's second biggest supermarket chain said it delivered a "good" Christmas performance in the 15 weeks to January 7, with groceries sales online growing by over 9%.

Robust Black Friday trading also helped its recent Argos acquisition notch up a 4% hike in like-for-like sales.

The market remains very competitive and the impact of the devaluation of sterling remains uncertain.

However, we are well placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering our strategy."

– Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive