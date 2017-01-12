Public warned to avoid Dartmoor after snowfall

Travel disruption as blizzards batter Britain

Blizzard conditions are causing travel disruption as Britain is battered by a storm which has led to the cancellation of at least 80 flights at the country's biggest airport.

Heavy snow was lying across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England today.

London's Heathrow Airport said a combination of snow and windy weather conditions had impacted on flights.

The village of Jaywick in Essex is to be evacuated because of potential flooding caused by rain and strong winds, Essex Fire Service said.