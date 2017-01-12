Advertisement

Travel disruption as blizzards batter Britain

Blizzard conditions are causing travel disruption as Britain is battered by a storm which has led to the cancellation of at least 80 flights at the country's biggest airport.

Heavy snow was lying across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England today.

London's Heathrow Airport said a combination of snow and windy weather conditions had impacted on flights.

The village of Jaywick in Essex is to be evacuated because of potential flooding caused by rain and strong winds, Essex Fire Service said.

Public warned to avoid Dartmoor after snowfall

Snow in Princetown, Dartmoor, Thursday afternoon Credit: @RollcagePH

The public have been warned to avoid Dartmoor where vehicles are becoming stuck.

Snow began to fall in the village Princetown at around 1pm Thursday afternoon.

A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice remains in place for the South West of England.

