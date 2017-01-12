Advertisement

Travel disruption as blizzards batter Britain

Blizzard conditions are causing travel disruption as Britain is battered by a storm which has led to the cancellation of at least 80 flights at the country's biggest airport.

Heavy snow was lying across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England today.

London's Heathrow Airport said a combination of snow and windy weather conditions had impacted on flights.

The village of Jaywick in Essex is to be evacuated because of potential flooding caused by rain and strong winds, Essex Fire Service said.

Severe flood warnings in England's east coast

Severe flood warnings are in place all across the east coast of England as high tides are feared to combine with gale force winds in the next 24 hours.

Soldiers were on the streets in Skegness and the Environment Agency has delivered flood defences in affected areas in a bid to prepare for the worst.

Police also plan to move thousands of people out of the village Jaywick in Essex over fears for their safety.

