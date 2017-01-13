Around 80 people evacuated from Walcott

Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.