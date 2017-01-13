Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 34 updates ›

Around 80 people evacuated from Walcott

The Walcott coastline Credit: PA

Around 80 people are also being evacuated in the north Norfolk village of Walcott, police said.

A severe flood warning is in place and police are being joined by firefighters and the military.

We understand people will be anxious but this action is necessary on the back of the latest information from the Environment Agency, which suggests the threat is significant. We also have additional police resources in place to manage the response.

– Norfolk Police
  1. Read more
  2. 34 updates
Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

More on this story