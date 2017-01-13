Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along the east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and in Essex, the village of Jaywick is currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 27 updates ›

Britain's east coast braced for widespread flooding

More than 90 flood warnings are in place - 11 severe - along Britain's east coast as thousands of residents evacuate their homes.

The Environment Agency's midday update came as new high tide warnings were issued across the regions:

Coastal regions across the east of Scotland and England are braced for heavy flooding. Credit: Environment Agency
The 11 severe flood warnings carry a danger to life. Credit: Environment Agency
  1. Read more
  2. 27 updates
Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

More on this story