Corbyn thanks MP Hunt after sudden resignation

Jeremy Corbyn has thanked Tristram Hunt for his services to the Labour Party following the latter's resignation.

Hunt is set to stand down from his role as MP for Stoke-on-Trent to take up a new job as director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

His departure has already been described by UKIP as a sign of MPs' disillusionment with Corbyn's leadership of the party.

Hunt stepped down from his role as shadow education secretary shortly after Corbyn's election as party leader in September 2015, citing their political differences.

In a short statement, Corbyn said: "I would like to thank Tristram Hunt for his service to the people of Stoke-on-Trent Central and to the Labour Party.

"I wish him well in his future role at the V&A."