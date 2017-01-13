Advertisement

  1. National

Tristram Hunt to stand down as MP to be V&A director

Tristram Hunt is stepping down as a Labour MP to become the director of the V&A museum in London.

The former shadow education secretary said he had "no desire to rock the boat" and insisted anyone who interpreted his decision to quit that way is "just plain wrong".

Labour has held Stoke-on-Trent Central since the constituency's creation in 1950, with a vote-share of 66% and majority of 49.5%, making it one of the party's safest strongholds in 1997.

View all 3 updates ›

Corbyn thanks MP Hunt after sudden resignation

Jeremy Corbyn thanked Tristram Hunt for his services to Labour Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has thanked Tristram Hunt for his services to the Labour Party following the latter's resignation.

Hunt is set to stand down from his role as MP for Stoke-on-Trent to take up a new job as director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

His departure has already been described by UKIP as a sign of MPs' disillusionment with Corbyn's leadership of the party.

Hunt stepped down from his role as shadow education secretary shortly after Corbyn's election as party leader in September 2015, citing their political differences.

In a short statement, Corbyn said: "I would like to thank Tristram Hunt for his service to the people of Stoke-on-Trent Central and to the Labour Party.

"I wish him well in his future role at the V&A."

  1. Read more
  2. 3 updates
Tristram Hunt to stand down as MP to be V&A director

More top news