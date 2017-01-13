Advertisement

Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along the east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and in Essex, the village of Jaywick is currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

Drivers warned to take care as car overturns on icy roads

No one was injured as a car overturned in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. Credit: North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group

Drivers have been urged to take extra care as snow and strong winds created treacherous conditions.

North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group issued a warning after dealing with a car that had overturned on an icy stretch of road.

The accident on the A170 near Sutton Bank in the Moors National Park closed the road. No one was injured in the incident.

The weather caused other incidents across England's North East region, including 50 cars getting stuck on a slip road off the A1, a lorry overturning and a crash involving 15 vehicles on the A19.

