Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

Elderly woman and two children rescued from floating car

The rescue worker ties the car to a lamppost using a seat belt. Credit: esubbie.com

An elderly woman and two children were rescued from their car that was floating in 3ft of flood water at Hornsea seafront in Yorkshire.

A Hornsea Rescue worker, who happened to be passing at the time, tethered the floating vehicle to a lampost using the car's seat belts before pulling the children and driver out of one of the windows.

Shortly after the family were brought to safety, the car sank.

A member of Hornsea Rescue happened to be passing at the time when he saw the car afloat.

It was floating within the sea wall in about 3ft of water and there was a very strong current so he had to tie the car to a lamp post with the seat belts to stop it floating away.

He was then able to pull the children first and then the driver out of one of the car windows before the car sank.

– Hornsea Rescue spokesman
