Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Severe weather warnings in place across UK

Britain is on weather alert as people prepare for the worst, with warnings of floods, wind, snow and ice covering vast swathes of the UK.

Lives could be at risk as severe flood warnings are in place for parts of the east coast of England.

Residents in the Essex village of Jaywick are being evacuated from their homes, with the possibility of properties being flooded by sea water up to a depth of three metres.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 18 updates ›

Environmental Agency: 'More flood warnings to come'

Play video

Further severe flood warnings will likely be issued across the east coast on Friday, the Environmental Agency has warned.

Residents in coastal areas of Essex and Suffolk are being encouraged to evacuate their homes, with the highest risk of flooding expected during the early afternoon.

Police went door-to-door in the early hours today, urging people in affected areas to consider relocating to evacuation centres.

Lisa Pinney, from the Environmental Agency, told Good Morning Britain: "We have seven severe flood warnings in place at the moment and I expect to see further issued, potentially during the day.

"So we're continuing to warn people: stay safe, listen to the advice of the emergency services and continue to stay informed throughout the day."

She added: "I'd really encourage people who are hearing this to think, to get their things together, to be prepared to move."

  1. Read more
  2. 18 updates
Live updates: Severe weather warnings in place across UK

More on this story