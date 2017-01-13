Environmental Agency: 'More flood warnings to come'

Live updates: Severe weather warnings in place across UK

Britain is on weather alert as people prepare for the worst, with warnings of floods, wind, snow and ice covering vast swathes of the UK.

Lives could be at risk as severe flood warnings are in place for parts of the east coast of England.

Residents in the Essex village of Jaywick are being evacuated from their homes, with the possibility of properties being flooded by sea water up to a depth of three metres.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.