Hunt resignation 'sign of times under Jeremy Corbyn'

Outgoing MP Tristram Hunt's resignation from Parliament is a sign of the times under Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, according to UKIP.

Hunt's decision to ditch politics for a new role as director of the Victoria and Albert Museum shows how many Labour MPs see a "brighter future" away from the party.

UKIP chairman Paul Oakden said he expected many voters to desert Labour in Stoke-on-Trent's upcoming by-election - triggered by the former shadow education secretary's departure.

"The resignation of Tristram Hunt MP highlights the brighter future that many in the Labour Party feel they have away from Jeremy Corbyn and his brand of politics," Oakden said.

"We have no doubt that the example set by Mr Hunt will be one that many voters in Stoke-on-Trent will consider following in the upcoming by-election, where UKIP will be fighting hard to offer local people the committed representation they both need and deserve."