Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along the east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and in Essex, the village of Jaywick is currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

Residents fearing flood evacuate Jaywick

Many residents in the Essex village of Jaywick have begun evacuating their homes with severe flood warnings in place along the county's coast.

People living in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea have all been urged to leave their homes immediately by police.

Authorities say the high tide expected shortly before 1pm will pose a danger to life.

Many residents have decided to leave coastal Jaywick, unsure when to return because of a high-tide near to midnight.

Others are staying put, preferring to see out the bad weather from inside their homes.

