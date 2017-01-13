Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 34 updates ›

Rising tide floods coastal road in Scarborough

Seawater has deluged Foreshore Road in Scarborough one hour ahead of the expected peak high tide.

This video shows people getting very close to the waves:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News cameraman Michael Newton is there:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 34 updates
Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

More on this story