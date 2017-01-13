Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along the east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and in Essex, the village of Jaywick is currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 29 updates ›

Severe flood warnings now issued in 17 places

Many residents have already evacuated their homes in Suffolk and Essex Credit: PA

Severe flood warnings - meaning a danger to life - have now been issued in 17 places.

A number of areas in Suffolk are the latest to have been served with the most serious warning by the Environmental Agency, including parts of Blythburgh, Kirkley, and near to Lake Lothing and Mutford Lock.

Residents across both coastal Suffolk and Essex have already begun evacuating their homes as they prepare for potential flooding.

  1. Read more
  2. 29 updates
Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

More on this story