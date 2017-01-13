Southern train drivers on strike for third time this week

Southern Railway will be at a standstill again on Friday because of another strike by drivers in the long-running dispute over driver-only trains.

Members of Aslef will strike for the third time this week, bringing fresh misery to the company's 300,000 passengers.

Southern is again laying on 200 buses and coaches to take passengers to railway stations served by other operators, but advised people not to travel unless it was absolutely necessary.

Train drivers walked out on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will strike again on 24, 25 and 27 January.