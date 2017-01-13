Advertisement

Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

Strong waves batter Scottish coastal towns

Large waves are battering the east coast of Scotland with strong winds whipping up treacherous conditions.

The Aberdeenshire town of Fraserburgh was just one place to experience dangerous sea levels just off its coast, with some waves submerging sea walls.

Video footage showed the high water levels and unsettled conditions on Friday afternoon.

