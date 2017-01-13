Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along the east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and in Essex, the village of Jaywick is currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 27 updates ›

Thousands evacuate homes in Norfolk after flood warning

More than 5,000 properties in Norfolk have been evacuated Credit: PA

Residents in more than 5,000 properties across Norfolk have been told to evacuate their homes in anticipation of flooding.

Three schools in the county have been closed - two to be used as part of the flood effort - with severe weather warnings in place across the UK.

The number of properties being urged to vacate could rise to 7,000 later on Friday, with police warning residents against gathering near the water's edge.

Norfolk Police said a multi-agency co-ordinating group was leading the flood response operation.

"The group is planning for potential disruption for a prolonged period of up to 12 hours and households in those affected areas should be mindful of this," Superintendent Dave Buckley said.

"I would also urge members of the public not to put themselves at risk by gathering near to the water's edge to watch the waves - while I accept they may be impressive, you are putting yourself in danger's way."

  1. Read more
  2. 27 updates
Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

More on this story