Thousands evacuate homes in Norfolk after flood warning

Residents in more than 5,000 properties across Norfolk have been told to evacuate their homes in anticipation of flooding.

Three schools in the county have been closed - two to be used as part of the flood effort - with severe weather warnings in place across the UK.

The number of properties being urged to vacate could rise to 7,000 later on Friday, with police warning residents against gathering near the water's edge.

Norfolk Police said a multi-agency co-ordinating group was leading the flood response operation.

"The group is planning for potential disruption for a prolonged period of up to 12 hours and households in those affected areas should be mindful of this," Superintendent Dave Buckley said.

"I would also urge members of the public not to put themselves at risk by gathering near to the water's edge to watch the waves - while I accept they may be impressive, you are putting yourself in danger's way."