Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

Thousands evacuated as rescue workers fear 3m floods

Thousands of people are being evacuated or moving precious belongings upstairs in vulnerable flooding areas in the east coast of England.

In Lincolnshire, it is the fear of high tide combining with high winds that has led to the army bolstering the region's defences.

But others are choosing to ignore instructions from emergency services and stay put despite concerns that homes could be deluged by 3m of water.

