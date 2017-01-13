Advertisement

  1. National

Tristram Hunt to stand down as MP to be V&A director

Tristram Hunt is stepping down as a Labour MP to become the director of the V&A museum in London.

The former shadow education secretary said he had "no desire to rock the boat" and insisted anyone who interpreted his decision to quit that way is "just plain wrong".

Labour has held Stoke-on-Trent Central since the constituency's creation in 1950, with a vote-share of 66% and majority of 49.5%, making it one of the party's safest strongholds in 1997.

View all 4 updates ›

Tristram Hunt didn't want to 'rock the boat'

tristram Play video
  • Video report by Deputy Political Editor Chris Ship

Tristram Hunt quit as MP for Stoke-on-Trent today, triggering what could be a disastrous by-election for his Party - and leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He's been an outspoken critic of Mr Corbyn in the past, but in his resignation letter he insisted he didn't want to "rock the boat".

Labour will face a tough battle to retain his seat.

  1. Read more
  2. 4 updates
Tristram Hunt to stand down as MP to be V&A director

More top news