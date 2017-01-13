Up to 5,000 homes in Great Yarmouth to be evacuated

Thousands of residents in Great Yarmouth are the latest to be evacuated over fears of "significant life-threatening floods.

Police, firefighters and the army will visit more than 5,000 properties in the coastal Norfolk town ahead of a storm surge at high tide, set to peak at 9.30pm.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 17 severe warnings - which warn of danger to life - with those in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex most under threat.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, who is co-ordinating the multi-agency response, said: "We understand people will be anxious but this action is necessary on the back of the latest information from the Environment Agency, which suggests the threat is significant.

"Military resources - around 200 troops - are on route will start arriving shortly to assist with the evacuation process and we also have additional police resources in place to manage this response."