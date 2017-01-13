Advertisement

Thousands being evacuated as heavy rain and snow hits Britain

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along Britain's east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and several coastal locations in Essex, including the village of Jaywick, are currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

Up to 5,000 homes in Great Yarmouth to be evacuated

Emergency services are co-ordinating evacuations in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. Credit: PA

Thousands of residents in Great Yarmouth are the latest to be evacuated over fears of "significant life-threatening floods.

Police, firefighters and the army will visit more than 5,000 properties in the coastal Norfolk town ahead of a storm surge at high tide, set to peak at 9.30pm.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 17 severe warnings - which warn of danger to life - with those in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex most under threat.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, who is co-ordinating the multi-agency response, said: "We understand people will be anxious but this action is necessary on the back of the latest information from the Environment Agency, which suggests the threat is significant.

"Military resources - around 200 troops - are on route will start arriving shortly to assist with the evacuation process and we also have additional police resources in place to manage this response."

