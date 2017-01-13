Advertisement

  1. National

Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

The evacuation of thousands of people is underway at towns along the east coast.

On the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs; in Norfolk 5,000 people have been told to leave their homes and in Essex, the village of Jaywick is currently being evacuated.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.

View all 27 updates ›

Which flood-risk coastal regions are evacuating?

Sam Hart was among residents in the Essex village of Jaywick to take police advice to evacuate their homes. Credit: PA

Coastal communities in Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been urged to leave their homes or prepare for large waves and possible flooding.

With 11 severe flood warnings in place, here's the latest evacuation figures:

  • Residents in approximately 5,000 properties in Norfolk have been told to leave their homes and the figure could rise to 7,000 by the end of the day.
  • About 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs in Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast.
  • Suffolk Police said around 1,880 properties along the county coast had been identified as at high risk of flooding and are likely to be evacuated.
  • Thousands of residents of the Essex coastal villages of Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea have been advised to evacuate their homes.
  1. Read more
  2. 27 updates
Thousands to be evacuated as Britain hit by heavy rain and snow

More on this story