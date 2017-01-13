Advertisement

Tristram Hunt to stand down as MP to be V&A director

Tristram Hunt is stepping down as a Labour MP to become the director of the V&A museum in London.

The former shadow education secretary said he had "no desire to rock the boat" and insisted anyone who interpreted his decision to quit that way is "just plain wrong".

Labour has held Stoke-on-Trent Central since the constituency's creation in 1950, with a vote-share of 66% and majority of 49.5%, making it one of the party's safest strongholds in 1997.

Will more Labour MPs quit?

  • Analysis by ITV News Deputy Political Editor Chris Ship

Another by-election is probably the last thing Jeremy Corbyn wanted for his troubled Labour Party.

It's been brought about by the resignation of the MP for Stoke Central, Tristram Hunt, who's to become director of the Victoria and Albert museum in London.

Mr Corbyn says he's not lost control of the party.

The question being asked tonight is, will more Labour MPs quit?

Tristram Hunt to stand down as MP to be V&A director

