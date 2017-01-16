British Airways long-haul flights still on amid strikes

British Airways will operate all its long-haul services from Heathrow during a 72-hour cabin crew strike starting on Thursday.

And the airline will only be forced to cancel 1% of its short-haul flights when the walk-out, over so-called "poverty pay," begins.

Members of Unite are set to walk out for three days amid "continuing and deepening" anger among members of the so-called mixed fleet crew, who have joined BA since 2010.

Unite claims they are on "poverty" pay rates, with many forced to take on second jobs or turn up for shifts if they are sick because they cannot afford to be off ill.