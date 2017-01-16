Donald Trump slams outgoing CIA director John Brennan

Donald Trump has criticised the outgoing director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

In a series of tweets, the President-elect slammed John Brennan for suggesting he didn't fully understand the threat posed by Russia.

Mr Brennan had earlier appeared on Fox News Sunday to warn Mr Trump of loosening ties with the Kremlin and the dangers of being openly critical of the CIA.

Mr Trump wrote: "Oh really, couldn't do much worse", before listing conflicts in Syria, Crimea, Ukraine as well as "the build-up of Russian nukes".

In a final stinging remark, he also questioned whether Mr Brennan was the "leader of Fake News".